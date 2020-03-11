Franklin Special School District (FSSD) has decided to close school for the remainder of the week (Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13). In a statement, FSSD states the closure is to “allow our administrators and teachers time to plan and create how learning might continue in the event an extended release becomes necessary.”

MAC and WeeMAC will be open on Thursday and Friday at the district site, 1406 Cannon St., from 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM. MAC students will need to bring a sack lunch.

“It is our hope that an extended release will not be necessary. These two days will allow our staff time to ensure that our students will have everything they need to continue learning in the event an alternative learning plan is needed.

We urge you to continue the prevention practices of frequent hand-washing, covering a cough or sneeze, not touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth, and staying home when ill. We will continue to keep you informed. We hope you will enjoy some family time during this break.”

