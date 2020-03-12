Many know the “I Believe in Nashville” mural located in the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville. Tourists, locals and even celebrities are known to take their picture in front of the red and white striped mural. The mural was created by Nashville arist and owner/designer of DCSV, Adrien Saporiti. He created the mural after the 2010 flood and it has become a symbol of unity and pride for Nashville.

After tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee last week, the iconic “I Believe in Nashville” design is reminding locals, yet again, to have hope. An “I Believe in Nashville” mural was painted on the side of The Basement East venue in East Nashville and was the one thing that remained intact after a tornado tore through the community.

Nashvilletnstore.com is donating 100% of its proceeds from their “I Believe in Nashville” shirts to tornado relief.

The goal is to raise $1 million. Recently, they shared via Instagram, they shared a photo where they donated $100,000 to both Music City Inc and The Community Project of Middle Tennessee.

“So grateful to these people and their tireless efforts and thanks to everyone buying the I Believe in Nashville shirts from @nashvilletn. We are well on our way to reaching our goal of donating $1 million to tornado relief. #IBelieveInNashville#nashvillestrong”

Justin Bieber tweeted support for the I Believe in Nashville shirts.

Please help raise money for tornado recovery in Nashville. 100% of the profits will be donated to the relief efforts. Grab your shirt at https://t.co/vy8a3gUhZA or visit @ibelieveinnashville pic.twitter.com/QcIhFvUmnF — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 8, 2020

Currently, the last update says they’ve raised $550,000, halfway to their goal of $1 million. Follow I Believe in Nashville on Instagram for the latest pop-up shops around the city or to purchase your t-shirt. Or click here to order a shirt.