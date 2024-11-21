Page High JROTC Cadets Honor Veterans in Franklin

Submitted by Page High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Cadet Peter Leo.

In a show of respect and gratitude, our cadets gathered on Friday, November 8, to honor the 25 veterans who call the Vitality Living Facility in Franklin home.

Spanning from World War II to the Vietnam War, these veterans, all proudly representing every branch of the military, were honored with a short ceremony featuring a medley of their respective service songs.

One of the highlights was the presence of Jay Opie, a 103-year-old veteran of the China-Burma-India campaign of 1941-45. Opie is a living legend of bravery and patriotism, and his presence was greatly appreciated by the attending cadets.

It was a privilege and honor to have cadets participate in such a wonderful ceremony. Cadets got the chance to meet the pillars of our country and receive some fantastic insight and stories during their time at the facility. Getting the chance to stand alongside these veterans and pay tribute to their legacy is a reminder of the sacrifices made by previous generations, and the powerful bond between these generations of service members.

