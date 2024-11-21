Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Centennial High Holiday Craft Show
Saturday, November 23, 9am – 5pm
Sunday, November 24, 12pm – 4pm
Centennial High School, 5050 Mallory Lane, Franklin
Centennial High’s long-running Holiday Craft Show is back November 23-24, 2024.
This year, the show has expanded and now includes more vendors than ever before. From 9am until 5pm on Saturday and 12pm until 4pm on Sunday, shoppers will see more than 190 vendors from across the country.
In addition to the vendors, Centennial High student groups will also be featured. The theater department will lead games for kids and be dressed as holiday characters and princesses. Band, choir and orchestra students will perform, and the WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) will have three booths selling EIC products.
The cost is $5 per person and may be purchased online. VIP tickets are available for $20 and include an extra hour of shopping from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.
Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin. All proceeds are used by the CHS PTSO to provide educational enhancements to the school.
2Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination
Opens November 14
Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pk
The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. The festival begins November 14, 2024, and runs through February 9, 2025. New this year, Nashville Zoo will have a brand-new ice rink for visitors to enjoy while they experience the glow of more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk lanterns. The Smashville Ice Rink is presented by Nashville Predators and in honor of American figure skater, Olympic gold medalist, and Nashville Zoo board member Scott Hamilton. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.
3High School Football Playoffs – Quarterfinal, Semifinal Week
Friday, November 22, 7pm
High School football playoffs continue this Friday.
Ravenwood vs Stewarts Creek – 6A Quarterfinals
Franklin Road Academy vs Battle Ground Academy – Division II, Class AA SemifinalsChrist Presbyterian Academy vs Boyd Buchanan – Division II, Class AA Semifinals
Brentwood Academy at Baylor – Division II, Class AAA Semifinals
Ensworth vs McCallie – Division II, Class AAA Semifinals
4Made South Holiday Market
November 22 – 23
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
At the 10th Annual MADE SOUTH Holiday Market, you can do all of your holiday shopping with some of the finest makers in all the South, all while sipping on cocktails, eating delicious food, and experiencing wonderful music and art!
MADE SOUTH Holiday Market VIP Party
Friday, November 22 from 5:00pm-9:00pm
-Early shopping with the finest makers & artisans in the South
-Smaller crowds with a more intimate, date-night/girls night experience
-Two drink tickets for Eli Mason cocktails
-FOUR special food tastings from local and regional chefs and restaurants
-Live music
-VIP wristband for free admission to Saturday’s event
-21+ event
-Rain or shine
-Free parking
MADE SOUTH Holiday Market
Saturday, November 23 from 9:00am-5:00pm
-Shop the finest makers & artisans in the South
-Sample food tastings throughout the day from local and regional chefs and restaurants
-Live music
-Free parking
-Family friendly
-Rain or shine
-Children 12 years of age or younger admitted free with paying adult
5Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour at CoolSprings Galleria
Saturday, November 23, 10am – 7pm
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin
Barbie™️ is living the dream and cruising to a city near you! Come check out the Dreamhouse Living Tour with exclusive merch only available on the Barbie Truck Tour!
The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour will be at CoolSprings Galleria between Ulta and American Girl on Saturday, November 23 from 10am-7pm.
Types of merchandise that will be available for purchase include: hoodies, tee-shirts, hats, tote bags, mugs, blankets, necklaces and so much. Click here to get a look at the merchandise.
