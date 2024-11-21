Renaissance High Accepting Applications for 2025-26

Renaissance High is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year.

Renaissance is a unique, application-based high school in Franklin that provides a creative and intimate learning environment for students in grades 9-12. All applications received by January 12 will be considered for admission.

“What differentiates Renaissance from other WCS high schools is its small, close-knit community of approximately 170 creative students, which is challenging to replicate in a larger, traditional high school,” said RNHS Dr. Principal Brian Bass. “Other unique features of Renaissance High include our annual Renaissance Under the Stars concert, monthly Coffee House performances and weekly teambuilding activities that are designed to foster community and connection.”

To learn more about the school, visit the Renaissance High website or watch an introductory video. If you are interested in touring the school and learning more about Renaissance High from staff and students, register online for the Rising Freshmen Open House event on Tuesday, December 10, at 5 p.m.

For more information, email Renaissance High counselor Sissy Brinkley.

Source: WCS

