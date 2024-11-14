Overturned Semi Blocks Lanes on I-65 North Near McEwen Dr. Exit

A semi-truck hauling a large load overturned on Interstate 65 North near the McEwen Drive exit earlier today, causing significant traffic disruptions.

According to officers on the scene, the truck was being transported by a tow truck when it came off the hook, leading to the incident. Fortunately, authorities report that no one was injured in the incident.

The closure of several lanes is expected to cause major delays in the area, and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

