Tyler Childers to Bring 2025 Tour to Nashville for Two Nights

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers will embark on a massive headline tour in 2025 with two stops on October 10 & 11, 2025 at Nashville’s GEODIS Park.

“Tyler Childers: On The Road,” presented by Live Nation and FPC Live, will feature special guests Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, Medium Build, Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, S.G. Goodman, Cory Branan and SOMA. Tickets for the tour will be available for Artist Presale starting Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, November 22 at 10:00am local time. Presale registration is open now through Sunday, November 17 at 11:59pm ET, full details can be found HERE.

$1 from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May, HHARF brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region. REVERB’s efforts reduce environmental impact in live music, engage fans and fund carbon impact programs to address the impacts of the tour that cannot be eliminated.

Childers wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, those who purchase tickets on Ticketmaster and can’t attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using the Face Value Exchange. To protect the Exchange, Childers has requested that all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster, except those in New York and Virginia where Face Value Exchange can’t be mandated, use tickets that are mobile-only and restricted from transfer. For AXS-ticketed events, fans will be able to resell their tickets for face value plus fees through AXS Official Resale Marketplace.

Nashville Tour Stops:

October 10—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park‡‡

October 11—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park‡‡

‡with special guest Cory Branan

Learn more at www.tylerchildersmusic.com

