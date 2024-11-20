Opening Night with Fairview, Centennial High Theater Departments

Opening night for Fairview and Centennial high school’s latest performances is quickly approaching.

Fairview High

The Fairview High theater department will perform The Diary of Anne Frank beginning Thursday, November 21.

Based on one of the most famous stories to emerge from World War II, The Diary of Anne Frank shares the journey of a young girl who is forced to hide for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution.

Tickets are available online for $12 per adult, $10 per student and $5 per child. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.

Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m.

Centennial High

Centennial High’s newest show, Arsenic and Old Lace, opens Thursday, December 5.

The show is a classic comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family. Tickets are available online for $10 per person.

The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email