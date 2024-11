The annual College Grove Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, December 1st.

The parade route begins at 6600 Depot Street at 2pm.

Always held on the first Sunday of December, families, friends, and visitors are once again invited to gather along the route to enjoy the festive floats, music, candy and seasonal decorations.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the magic of Christmas in College Grove!

