Wilma Jean Moore, age 88 of Brentwood, TN passed away December 20, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH to the late Erwin & Dorothy Schuldt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene B. Moore; son, David Moore; sister, Dorothy Deeds.

Survived by sons, Kenneth (Mary Beth) Moore of Nolensville, TN, Dennis (Robin) Moore of Nashville, TN and Gary Moore of LaVergne, TN; daughter, Sandra (Richard) Aley; sister, Alice Price of California; grandchildren, Leslie (Jacob) Smith, Lynne (Jake) Davis, Rusty (Anna) Moore and Andy Moore; great-grandchildren, Annika, Everett, Mallory Smith, Ava & Brody Davis.

Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson County Animal Center or Alive Hospice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289