OBITUARY: Aundria Laverne Bostic

Aundria Laverne Bostic’s life came to an end on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at the age of 63 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. Aundria was born on October 16, 1961 in Franklin, Williamson County Tennessee to the parents of Vivian Louise Blair Gosey and William Gosey.

She leaves to cherish her memories; daughter, Akira Bostic; son, Antavius Walker; grandchildren, sisters, Fontella (Fitzgerald) Bailey, Betty (Thomas) Hayes; Angela Gosey and Janine Gosey; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends .

Mrs. Bostic will lie in state on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 from 12:00 until 5 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tennessee.

Visitation with family was held on Wednesday July 2, 2025 from 11:00 until 12:00 at Cummins Street Church of Christ, 511 Cummins Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to began at 12:00. Brother Ralph Thompson, officiating.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial, Columbia, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

