Maygon Jo-Ann McKee, age 28 of Columbia, TN passed away December 19, 2019. She was a 2009 graduate of Hampshire Unit School.

Preceded in death by her father, Ron McKee; grandmothers, Rebecca Jo Wallace & Marge Ann McKee and grandfather, Wayne G. McKee.

Survived by her husband, Jesse Clark; mother, Crystal McKee; step-son, Wesley Plunger; brother, John Timothy Baker; sister, Jessica Jones; aunts, Angel (Roger) Lambert, Linda (Ray) Garrett, Marcia Willison, Lori McKee and Lisa (Gregg) McKee; grandfather: Raymond Wallace; cousin, Kristen Crask.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Monday, December 23, 2019 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Casey Reed will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Maury County Animal Shelter. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com