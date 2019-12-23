Dr. Eugene Thomas Bryan passed away on December 18, 2019, at the age of 87.

He grew up in Bluff City, Tennessee and graduated from Bluff City High School in 1950, attended East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee’s Dental School in Memphis where he graduated in 1956. Gene married Toni Thomas Spears in 1957 and they recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. After graduating from dental school and practicing dentistry for a few years, Gene decided to go back to school and in 1962, received his Masters Degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. In 1963, he accepted a position as Assistant Regional Dental Director with the State of Tennessee which resulted in his family relocating to Nashville, Tennessee.

Gene had many interests but two of his very favorite things that occupied his free time were cars and sports, especially the Tennessee Volunteers. In1996, after devoting many years of his life to his career as Assistant Dental Director for the State of Tennessee Gene retired. He had plenty of things to do in his retirement to keep him busy, but one of his greatest pastimes became being “Pappaw” to his four grandchildren and spending precious time with them. Over the years Gene shared vacations with his family, enjoying the college football season and always treasured celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas.

Gene is survived by his wife, Toni; daughters, Tracy (Peter) Kindrachuk, Stefanie (Craig) Huber and grandchildren, Jonathan Bryson White, Brady Martin White, Alexandra Daisy Huber and Maximilian Bryan Huber. A service to honor Gene’s life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

