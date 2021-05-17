OBITUARY: William Stanley Williams Sr.

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for William Stanley Williams Sr.

William (Billy) Stanley Williams, Sr. of Spring Hill, TN Passed away on Thur, May 13, 2021. Born in Nashville, TN to the late Willie C and Dorothy Arms Williams.

Preceded in death by siblings Robert Williams, Gayle Eastland, and Donnie Williams. Loving father to Billy Williams Jr, Jimi (Jennifer) Williams, and Kevin Williams. Proud grandfather to Will Williams, Christian Williams, and Elijah Williams. Loving brother to Patsy (Randall) McGill. Hero uncle to many nephews and nieces.

Billy was a Veteran of the US Army, a retiring member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and a truck driver for over 40 years. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. His passions included lawn mowers, cutting grass, riding motorcycles, dining out with family, watching sports and cleaning things with gasoline. There is no rival to Uncle Billy. He was cherished by his family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 with a graveside service to follow at 3pm at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Billy had a compassionate heart for the homeless. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.NashvilleRescueMission.org.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME
931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

