OBITUARY: Thomas Patrick Skube II

Thomas Patrick Skube, II age 49 of Franklin, TN passed away on May 13, 2021.
Tom was raised in Chesterton, IN. He attended Western Kentucky University. He was employed with Southern Land Company as Vice President of Single Family Development. Tom’s great love was for Jenny and their five beautiful children. They were the center of his world, and he was the center of theirs. He was always present and made every moment with them special. Tom was a father and husband who was enormously loved.
Survived by, wife, Jenny Leady Skube; sons, Tommy, William, Lincoln; daughters, Melinda and Megan; parents, Thomas Patrick and Margaret Rose Goetz Skube; brothers, Aaron (Debbie) Skube, Josh (Sue) Skube, Eamon (Mary) Skube, and Jon (Jenny) Skube; sisters; Roz (Dan) Davilla, Sarah (Danny) Fogarty, Emily (Barry) Croke and Abby Skube.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4:00 PM Thursday May 20, 2021 at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
