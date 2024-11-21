OBITUARY: Virginia Sullivan

Virginia Rush Sullivan passed away on November 18, 2024, peacefully at her home. She was a well-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Rush and Earl Sullivan; children, Charles Ray (Garnett) Rush, Jerry Rush, James Rush, and Jennie Rush.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Sandy Moran; grandchildren, Cindy (Larry) Likens, Troy Rush, Gretchen (Keith) Hendrick, Jennifer (Steve) Green, Caren Rush, Palmer (Jody) Newbauer, Trey Dantzler (Dana), and Tasha Suffridge; great-grandchildren, Heather (Cory) Evans, Keri (Austin) Daniel, Shannon Oakley, Tyler Rush, Raegan Hendrick, Jerry Brown, Stevie Lynne Green, Sarah Rowland and Kenan Suffridge; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia was a native of Fairview, TN in Williamson County. She was a member of Fairview Church of Christ where her faith was evident throughout her life. A devout Christian and mother who instilled love in her family.

Being a great cook, she loved feeding her family. Sunday dinners always kept her family close with each other. She loved passing her cooking skills and recipes to her family and friends. Virginia was selfless, she put her family first and had a great love for sewing, quilting, gardening, and riding her bike.

Her grandchildren fondly remember her doing the radio scavenger hunts on the radio in Fairview. She would drive them all around Fairview looking for clues to win the prize. A couple of times she won a dozen roses and a six pack of Pepsi.

Her grandchildren also delighted in picking strawberries and blackberries with her, occasionally indulging in a few forbidden bites, a sweet reminder of the special bond they shared.