Columbia Police Searching for Missing Woman Last Seen in Franklin

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 29-year-old missing person Tyra Issacs.

Issacs was last seen in Franklin TN on November 19. She is described as 5’03” tall, weighing 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Issacs was last seen driving her maroon 2022 Kia Forte Tennessee license plate YCA599.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]

