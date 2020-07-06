



Ted H. Phillips, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at NHC Place Cool Springs, in Franklin, TN.

He was a native of Lawrence County and a resident of Ethridge, TN.

He is survived by his spouse of 19 years, Jo (Moore) Phillips, three children, Mike(Carol) Phillips, Harley Phillips and Brent Phillips, two stepchildren Pam(Dee) Prince and Steve Moore, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, six step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette Phillips, his parents Maggie Sue (Gibbs) Phillips and Walter Phillips, two brothers, Ned Phillips and Jack Phillips.

He was a Sealtest Dairy employee for 26 years and retired from the State of TN. Department of Agriculture. He was an active member of Ethridge Church of Christ prior to his stroke in November, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park at 2:00pm on July 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in his name to your favorite charity.



