



Evelyn Arey Sullivan Pewitt passed away, Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. She was 84.

Lyn, the daughter of the late Dr. Stuart Lane and Ms. Evelyn Baker Arey, was born on September 12, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lyn, nicknamed The Queen by her father, grew up on Lake Harriet, teaching swimming lessons, loving theatre, and cherishing her time at Camp Ajawah. While attending Northrop Collegiate School, she was the President of the drama club, graduating in 1953. She attended Macalester College, remaining active in theatre and graduating in 1957 with a degree in Speech and Theatre.

Lyn’s surviving siblings and often traveling partners include: Susan (Charles) Metsala, Jane (Frederick) Gilbert, and Stuart (Virginia) Arey.

In December 1959, Lyn married the late Clyde Russel Sullivan of Franklin, TN. Russel and Lyn have four children: Jim (Ronda) Sullivan, Mike (Regina) Sullivan, Pat (Marni Quist ) Sullivan, and Kate (Larry) Watkins: grandchildren Ann and Ben Sullivan, Baker (Ruth) Watkins, Molly (Andrew Frazier) Watkins, Zack (Kate) Watkins, Zeke (Andrea) Watkins, Tiffany Eller, and Robin Gates: great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Berns, and Russel Watkins, Taylor and Jackson Eller, Madison Barraza.

While in Franklin, Lyn was very active in the community. She was a founding member of Pull-Tight Players, a member of Allied-Arts, President of the March of Dimes, FSSD and PTA volunteer, member of the American Cancer Society, recipient of the Boy Scout Long Rifle Award, founder of the Boy Scout Day Camp in Williamson County, Cub Scout Den leader, Girl Scout leader, founder of a Parkinson’s support group, and member of the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Lyn, author of Back Home in Williamson County, also worked in local radio for eight years and is fondly known as “Lyn the News Hen.” Her goal in collecting was to “collect friends.”

In 1988, Lyn married Dr. Edward Gale Pewitt of Naperville, IL. Gale and Lyn’s children by marriage include: Sue (Paul) Lewis, Brad (Eileen) Pewitt, Bonnie (Greg) Derylo, and Dudley (Chris) Swiney, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lyn and Gale spent their 32 years of marriage traveling to six of the seven continents while visiting many countries within each continent. Lyn actually climbed the Great Wall of China unaided, although she was already diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Lyn’s funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Toby Mueller and Rev. Sally Hughes will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Pull-Tight Players Theatre or the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Lyn and her family are especially thankful for her special caregivers: Angela Harter, Susan Greene, and Kris Wright.

When gathered with family, as Lyn sat down at the table she would always say, “I have lifted my fork,” as an invitation for all those she loves to join in conversation and communion. The Queen has lifted her fork.

Due to the current environment, guests are invited to wear masks and ask to participate in social distancing.

