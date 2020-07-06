Morning Source: Nashville Wine Duo





Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Wine Duo



Originally Aired: May 15, 2020

Morning Source talks with TJ and Kelsey of the Nashville Wine Duo. TJ and Kelsey are Franklin residents and create videos where they try, review and recommend wines.

Follow Nashville Wine Duo on Facebook and on Instagram.

