OBITUARY: Sheryl Elizabeth Dalton

Sheryl Elizabeth Dalton age 61, of Franklin, TN (resided in Somerville, TN) passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Most family and friends knew her as Shera. She had a strong passion for music and served as a choir director at First Missionary Baptist in the past. Sheryl enjoyed baking and cooking. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandsons.

Sheryl was preceded by her father, Walter N. Dalton, Sr.

Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Sherena Bamoke; mother, Shirley Dalton; grandsons, Shane- Edward and Cedric-Leon Bamoke; brothers, Walter Dalton, Jr., Charles Dalton (Gladys), and Jeffrey Dalton; sister, Janet Wales (Anthony); Childhood and devoted friend Detoria Smith; many beloved, nieces, nephew and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Tommy Jordan, Sr. officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

