OBITUARY: William Perry Reeves Jr.

William Perry Reeves, Jr., age 88, husband of Merle Oshiro Reeves, and a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ in heaven Friday evening, November 25, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center.

Also known as “Bill” and fondly called “Sonny” by his family, he was born on April 4, 1934, in Wynne, Arkansas, and raised in Gore Springs, Mississippi, and was the son of the late William Perry Reeves and the late Lou Ella Sherman Abel.

He served in the United States Army for four years during the Korean War and later served sixteen years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War before retiring. While in the military, he was stationed in Hawaii where he met Merle Oshiro, and they married on May 3, 1964.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Chaminade University in Honolulu. Bill later had a career in public safety for the State of Hawaii before retiring again. Family is ultimately what brought Bill to Tennessee where he has lived since September of 2019. He was recently attending World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Sheri Reeves of Brentwood, TN, Hilary Reeves of Brentwood, TN, sister, Betty Abel Walker of Philipp, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Abel, Bonnie Abel, and Charles Abel.

Bill had a sweet tooth and loved to eat out but didn’t eat meat, so, in lieu of flowers, please go out and enjoy a vegetarian or pescatarian meal with desert and celebrate Bill’s great life on earth.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee with military honors provided by the United States Air Force.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

