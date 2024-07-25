OBITUARY: Ruth (Ruthie) Mae Unger

Ruth (Ruthie) Mae Unger, age 86, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Ruth was born to the late Edward & Ruth (Melcher) Poppler on January 19, 1938, in Duluth, MN. Ruth lived most of her life in MN, ND, IL and the last 10 years in Franklin, TN.

After graduating from High School, Ruth went to Beauty School and became a beautician for a few years before she married and had children. Ruth met the “love of her life” her late husband in MN., Everette William (Bill) Unger and was married (January 11, 1958) to him for 56 years, until his death in 2014.

She was a member of the Church of God for 48 years. A matriarch of the family that valued her relationship with God and reading his word daily. She loved her family, giving lots of hugs to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never met a stranger with her outgoing personality and was always willing to pray for others and be a “light” to those around her. Ruth was an avid bowler for almost 50 years, she had many trophies of high games that she won! She loved getting involved in many different types of bible studies. Always loved a good laugh, loved eating home-cooked meals or dining out at restaurants. Lastly, she loved her reading club and collected many books along the way.

Ruth is preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy (Pam) Poppler, & Gene Poppler.

Ruth is survived by her children; Dianna (Jim) Kudjer, Dean (Terry) Unger and Denise (Donald) Parent; grandchildren, Derek Kudjer, Sean (Heather) Kudjer, Jamie (Michael) Matej, Kelly (Jason) Wilkinson, Kyle, Kory & Karlee Unger, Katelyn (Joshua) Waller, Kevin (Sarena) Parent, Kaylee (Austin) Fulwood. Great-grandchildren; Wilder & Archer Wilkinson, Anavah, Elana, Halleli & Talia Waller & Beckham Fulwood

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 2, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Mr. Jim O’Brien of Church of God Cincinnati, OH, officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Internment at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family of Ruth Unger wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Mt. Pleasant Health & Rehab in Mt. Pleasant, TN, and to Caris Hospice Healthcare for all you did for our precious mother.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email