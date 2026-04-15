Mr. Ronnie Edward Campbell, age 78 of Jennings, Florida, passed away Friday, April 10, 2026, after an extended illness. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Clyde Thomas Campbell and Mary Catherine Mitchell Campbell and was of the Baptist faith. A proud United States Air Force Veteran, he served twenty years, including a tour in Vietnam, and was highly decorated. Mr. Campbell spent the next twenty years as a firefighter in civil service.

Beyond his dedicated 40 years of service in the Air Force and civil service, he was a man of strength, discipline, and deep commitment to his family. He showed his love through action—by providing, protecting, and always being there when he was needed most.

He shared 50 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Debra—a true testament to a lifetime of love, loyalty, and unwavering partnership. To his family, he was “Papa”, a steady and dependable presence who made those around him feel safe, supported, and deeply loved. He is lovingly remembered by his sons, Thomas and John; his daughters, Stephanie and Kecia; and his grandchildren, Tana, Krista, Ryan, Cailey, Kaitlyn, and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister: Barbara Bourque of Orlando. He found peace and happiness in the outdoors, especially fishing on Lake Okeechobee, where he spent time teaching his boys not only how to fish and hunt, but also how to appreciate life’s simple moments. Those memories will be cherished by his family forever. He faced cancer with remarkable strength and resilience, carrying himself with the same quiet courage that defined his life. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on through the love, lessons, and memories he leaves behind.

Graveside services with military honors will be held 12:30pm, Monday, April 20, 2026, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with Reverend Dwight Bailey officiating. Guerry Forbes Funeral Home of Lake City is honored to serve the Campbell family.

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This obituary was published by Guerry Forbes Funeral Home – Lake City.

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