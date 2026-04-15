Early Voting Kicks Off: What You Need to Know for the May 5 Primary Elections

The polls are open! Early voting is underway across Middle Tennessee ahead of the May 5th State and County Primary. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is on the Ballot?

Races on the ballot include positions such as county mayor, sheriff, trustee, county clerk, judges, school board members, and county commissioners. Ballots vary by county — to see the exact races where you live, check the GoVoteTN app and search by your name or address. This primary does not include statewide races, which are scheduled for the August 2026 primary.

Check the GoVoteTN app to see the races on your ballot. Search by voter or search by address to access your ballot.

When Can I Vote?

Early Voting runs Wednesday, April 15 through Thursday, April 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, May. 5.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of Tennessee’s early voting period.

Find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.

What ID is Required When Voting?

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day must bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Learn more about what types of ID are acceptable here or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

How can I Check the Status of my Absentee By-Mail Ballot?

The Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool allows voters to track the status of their absentee by-mail ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28.

You must mail your ballot in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day. You must return your ballot by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.). Hand delivery or handing it to a poll worker during early voting or on Election Day is not permitted.

Learn more about voting absentee by-mail.

The easiest way for Tennessee voters to find Election Day information is through the free GoVoteTN app. Find early voting and Election Day voting locations, as well as hours of operation, view your sample ballot and much more with the GoVoteTN app available online or for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Click on the following links for election information in your county: