WCS Seeks Your Input

Williamson County Schools is asking for input from families, teachers and community members.

As part of its Strategic Plan, the district is conducting an annual review of the Personal Finance course by asking the community to complete an online survey starting Tuesday, April 14.

Feedback from the survey will inform future course updates, instructional resources and professional learning to keep the course current, meaningful and impactful for students.

The survey will remain open through April 23.

Source: WCS

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