Robert Mitchell Earwood, age 34 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 3, 2020 from injuries sustained from a tragic accident during a storm.

Mitchell graduated from Franklin High School. A lifetime member of Williamson County Rescue Squad, AEMT, member of Maury County Fire Department in Bethel, TN. He was hired with Spring Hill Fire Department November, 2008 where he was firefighter on Rescue 62. He was the Historian for the Spring Hill Fire Department. A member of the Williamson County Heritage Foundation.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Joel Ray Earwood and Madeline Rippy Earwood, Maze Zebbie Mangrum, Jr. and Kathleen Newburn Mangrum; nephew, Cameron Smith. Survived by: father, Jerry (Linda) Earwood; mother, Kathy (Mark) Brewer; daughter, Lyla Kathleen Earwood; sister, Emily “Emmy” Smith and twin sister, Mallory “Lila” (Justin) Hicks; step sisters, Jessica (Josh) Brewer, Katherine Brewer and Savannah Brewer; step brothers, Jeremy Brewer, Robert (Kelley) Buckley and Christopher (Elena) Buckley; nieces and nephews, Riley Smith, Landon Hicks, Skyler Buckley, Jack Buckley and Joseph Buckley; special friend, Holly Schnakenberg; mother of Lyla, Kristen Drury and his Spring Hill Fire Department Family.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Grace Chapel in the outdoor pavilion, Steve Berger officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN with Firefighter Honors at the graveside. Pallbearers will be Matthew Boyd, Colby Flint, Jake Adair, James Bennett, Mike Pinkerton, Mike Demastus, Jeff Currie and Jake Craig. Visitation will be 3-7PM Wednesday at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN.

The family requests that you use best judgement during these critical days of the virus and will understand if you are not able to attend. Masks will be available and provided for those that need one.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Mitchell’s twin sister. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. williamsonmemorial.com