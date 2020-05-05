Franklin Porch Pirate Busted After Being Caught on Camera

Caught on camera, this suspect can be seen stealing packages from the porch of a Franklin home on May 2. In those packages were scooters for the homeowner’s two children.

The victim took to the Internet and social media to post home surveillance video of the theft. As the video began to circulate on the Ring Neighbors App, citizen tips quickly identified Franklin resident Jeremy Love as the suspect. Love is a convicted felon.

Franklin Police Officers arrested Love at 1:30 this morning after spotting him riding through a mobile home park.

Charged with Theft, Love is free on the $5,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court later this month.





