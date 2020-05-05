Morning Source

Guest: Kathryn Bennett from Community Foundation



Originally Aired: May 5, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kathryn Bennett from Community Foundation to chat about The Big Payback, the annual 24 hr online campaign to support nonprofits across Middle Tennessee.

Learn more and donate at thebigpayback.org.

