Morning Source
Guest: Kathryn Bennett from Community Foundation

Originally Aired: May 5, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kathryn Bennett from Community Foundation to chat about The Big Payback, the annual 24 hr online campaign to support nonprofits across Middle Tennessee.

Learn more and donate at thebigpayback.org.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

