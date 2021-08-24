OBITUARY: Robert LeRoy Arnold

Robert LeRoy Arnold, born November 15, 1952, Lee moved through life with a passion for serving others and being there when anyone needed him. He was always ready with some small gift or kind word. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He never met a person with whom he could not chat and find something in common.

After a two-year struggle beating mantel cell lymphoma, he passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 24, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short fight against COVID-19.

An active member of the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, he found solace in his faith and lived, not just talked, the message of Jesus. Lee strove to be the best example of Christ he could be. The support of his church family over the last two years was invaluable.

Lee enjoyed nothing more than riding his motorcycle, smoking a cigar, finding a new pen, telling and retelling the same jokes, watching classic movies and old TV shows—especially Westerns—and spending time with his honorary granddaughter Jen Jen.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Bob Arnold and two sisters April and Anne.

In addition to countless friends and family members, Lee awaits in Heaven for his loving wife of 40 years Nancy Chadwell Arnold of Franklin, daughter Emily of Franklin, son Eli (John) of Atlanta, and brother Bill (Barbara) of Auburntown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee (https://gildasclubmiddletn.org/) or St. Jude Children Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) in Lee’s memory.

The family will receive visitors at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, August 26, 2021 between 4 and 6 PM with a short service at 6 PM led by Pastor Bob McKenzie. Masks will be required of all visitors.

