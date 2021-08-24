OBITUARY: Robert LeRoy Arnold

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Robert LeRoy Arnold

Robert LeRoy Arnold, born November 15, 1952, Lee moved through life with a passion for serving others and being there when anyone needed him. He was always ready with some small gift or kind word. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He never met a person with whom he could not chat and find something in common.

After a two-year struggle beating mantel cell lymphoma, he passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 24, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short fight against COVID-19.

An active member of the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, he found solace in his faith and lived, not just talked, the message of Jesus. Lee strove to be the best example of Christ he could be. The support of his church family over the last two years was invaluable.

Lee enjoyed nothing more than riding his motorcycle, smoking a cigar, finding a new pen, telling and retelling the same jokes, watching classic movies and old TV shows—especially Westerns—and spending time with his honorary granddaughter Jen Jen.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Bob Arnold and two sisters April and Anne.

In addition to countless friends and family members, Lee awaits in Heaven for his loving wife of 40 years Nancy Chadwell Arnold of Franklin, daughter Emily of Franklin, son Eli (John) of Atlanta, and brother Bill (Barbara) of Auburntown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee (https://gildasclubmiddletn.org/) or St. Jude Children Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) in Lee’s memory.

The family will receive visitors at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home Thursday, August 26, 2021 between 4 and 6 PM with a short service at 6 PM led by Pastor Bob McKenzie. Masks will be required of all visitors.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here