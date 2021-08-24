Morning Source: Edley’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: Edley’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin



Originally Aired: August 18, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Will Newman from Edley’s Bar-B-Q about their new location opening in Franklin.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee in the popular Berry Farms neighborhood. The newest Edley’s Barb-B-Que will be a stand-alone restaurant next to Chick-fil-A which will offer a drive-thru option for customers, a first for the brand.

Newman told us they expect the location will open sometime in the fall of 2022. They are currently in the permit process with the City of Franklin. Newman did hint there will be more announcements later this year about other locations opening in the area.

For now, you can try Edley’s Bar-B-Que at one of their Nashville locations at 12 South, East Nashville, and Sylvan Park. Learn more here: https://www.edleysbbq.com/# split-group-2

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!