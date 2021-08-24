OBITUARY: Anthony Adam Conques III

Anthony Adam Conques, III age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away August 23, 2021.

Anthony was the plant manager for Borden Chemicals. He was also a professional archer.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Conques, II and Dorothy Johnson Conques; son, Andrew Conques and sister, Oneida Marsh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Michelle Whited Conques; sons, Tony (Kathy) Conques and Andre (Pam) Conques; daughters, Autumn Cruser (Steve) Bethea and Carmen Cruser (K.O.) Kennedy; daughter-in-law Kelly Conques; grandchildren, Lindsey (Zack) Hollier, Meghan Conques, Anna Conques, Eden Conques, Andre (Brianna) Conques, Jr, Cameryn Conques and Jordyn Conques, Shay (Drew) Moore, Cody (Amanda) Blackburn, Addison (Ayesha) Bethea, Kit Newburn, Drew Conques, Makenna Conques, Trinity Duncombe; great grandchildren, Collins Claire Hollier, Maverick Andre Conques, Shaylyn Moore, Brylyn Moore, Lincoln Moore, Kaston Moore, James Blackburn, Hudson Blackburn, Mateo Bethea; sister, Theresa Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.