OBITUARY: Anthony Adam Conques III

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Anthony Adam Conques III

Anthony Adam Conques, III age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away August 23, 2021.

Anthony was the plant manager for Borden Chemicals. He was also a professional archer.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Conques, II and Dorothy Johnson Conques; son, Andrew Conques and sister, Oneida Marsh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Michelle Whited Conques; sons, Tony (Kathy) Conques and Andre (Pam) Conques; daughters, Autumn Cruser (Steve) Bethea and Carmen Cruser (K.O.) Kennedy; daughter-in-law Kelly Conques; grandchildren, Lindsey (Zack) Hollier, Meghan Conques, Anna Conques, Eden Conques, Andre (Brianna) Conques, Jr, Cameryn Conques and Jordyn Conques, Shay (Drew) Moore, Cody (Amanda) Blackburn, Addison (Ayesha) Bethea, Kit Newburn, Drew Conques, Makenna Conques, Trinity Duncombe; great grandchildren, Collins Claire Hollier, Maverick Andre Conques, Shaylyn Moore, Brylyn Moore, Lincoln Moore, Kaston Moore, James Blackburn, Hudson Blackburn, Mateo Bethea; sister, Theresa Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here