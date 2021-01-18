OBITUARY: Ollie Mae Chrisman

Ollie Mae Chrisman, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away January 14, 2021.

She was born in Vanleer, TN to the late Edward & Ronie Waynick. Ollie loved the Lord, her family, and music. She enjoyed singing in church and performed with the gospel group The Revelaires. Her working life included jobs as a waitress and in quality control at Kusan, and she was instrumental in running a family business. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ollie had a fondness for birds and pets, enjoyed a good shopping trip, and didn’t know a stranger. Those who knew her would tell you, she was a sweet lady.

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Harold Dean Burgoyne; her siblings, Edward, Stella, Wesley, Roy, Azline, John, Annie & Lawrence. Ollie is survived by her husband; Jessie Edward Chrisman; children, Rick (Rebecca) Burgoyne, Mike (Darla) Burgoyne and Kathy (Mike) Murray; grandchildren, Carrie (Rick) Rieves, Michael Wade (Hillary) Burgoyne, Cassie (Chris) Lovvorn, Shelly (Josh Freedman) Burgoyne, Michael (Leslie) Murray and Matthew (Brittnee) Murray; great-grandchildren, Camden Rieves, Bryson Lovvorn, Carson Rieves, Hattie Burgoyne, Ava Freedman, Theo Burgoyne, Ruby Murray and two more on the way; step-daughters, Kristie Adamov and Kellie Coupe; step-grandchildren, Bobby (Kimberly) Adamov, Jill (Justin) Doyle, Eric Waterhouse, Jonathan Chiarle and Justin Chiarle; eight great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or GraceWorks Ministries. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com