OBITUARY: Jose Luis Fuentes

Jose Luis Fuentes, age 70 of Franklin, TN departed this life on January 8, 2021.

Jose, also known as Pepe or Pastor, was born on January 2, 1951 in Zitacuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. His family migrated early in his life to the United States and became a US Citizen at a young age. He lived in Pacoima CA, attended San Fernando High School and then began a 36 year career with General Motors. He married his partner in life, Guillermina, on March 16, 1973, and resided in Sylmar, CA. When General Motors shut down their Van Nuys plant, Jose took the opportunity to move to TN in 1991 to work for Saturn. When he retired in 2006, he entered the ministry and became a Pastor for 14 years. He pastored Casa De Bendicion Church in Nashville TN. Jose loved people. He was eager to encourage, admonish and share God’s truth with anyone, especially over a meal. But he was also good at making you laugh or at least getting you to smile. He loved his Church and his family. He enjoyed learning how to play guitar and would practice every time he could fit it into his day. He enjoyed reading and studying God’s word. He was a man of faith, a peace-maker, kind and gentle man. He was also a man who enjoyed life to the fullest regardless of the circumstance that came his way.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Felipe B. Fuentes and Mother, Graciela Tavera. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Guillermina Fuentes, two children, Lorena Lopez (Angel Lopez) and Frank Fuentes and his Granddaughter (Peanut). Two separate Celebration of Life services will be held. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM for Casa De Bendicion Church family only at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. And a private family service with burial will take place Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing will be REQUIRED at all times for everyone’s health and protection.

