OBITUARY: Oliver Quijon Maboloc

Mr. Oliver Quijon Maboloc, age 48 of Thompson’s Station, TN went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2021 at his home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Oliver was born on January 14th, 1973 in the Province of Bohol, Philippines and was raised by his uncle Doisdado Quijon and aunt Marietta Quijon. He graduated high school at Holy Child Academy, was a core commander in Civilian Army Training, was involved in ROTC and studied computer science in college. For 18 years, Oliver worked as an assembly line technician at Nissan.

Besides spending quality time with friends and family, he had a passion for playing the guitar, singing, fishing, cooking, and sports, and fantasy football. Oliver had an upbeat, welcoming personality with a generous heart and was known to be the music man, the go-to IT man, and the deal finder by his friends and family.

Oliver leaves behind his loving wife of 26 years, Eva Perez Maboloc; children, Steffi Louise Maboloc and Zane Emerson Maboloc; siblings, Sherwin (Irene) Maboloc, Maria Nicolasa Maboloc, Maria Liziel Maboloc and Aldrin Maboloc; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Aguido Jr. Maboloc and Carmencita Quijon Maboloc.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Saturday, 12-8pm Sunday, 12-8pm Monday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to service at the church. A private inurnment will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer at https://champions-of-hope.funraise.org/

