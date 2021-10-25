OBITUARY: William Winstead Ewin Jr.

William Winstead Ewin, Jr. (Bill) died on October 12, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 88 years old, the son of William Winstead Ewin, Sr., and Mildred Harwell Ewin. Since October 2013, he and his wife, Barbara Williams Ewin, have resided at The Fountains in Franklin.

A seventh-generation Franklinite, Bill grew up on Lewisburg Avenue, attended Franklin Grammar School and Battle Ground Academy. He finished his high school education at McCallie School in Chattanooga. He attended Vanderbilt University, where he studied engineering, and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Later, he graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Radio and TV Production and worked with the Educational Radio and Television Station in Miami. This was followed by work in Washington, DC, with the USDA, in charge of radio information for USDA research centers.

After returning to Franklin, he became a partner with the local radio station, WAKM. Bill also pursued a side acting career and had parts in TV series and commercials.

Bill was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

Survivors are his wife, Barbara, of 66 years; a son, William W. Ewin, III (Debra), of Grapevine, Texas, a daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Bethe) Smith (Donnie), of Franklin; grandchildren, William Winstead Ewin, IV (Kristen), Virginia Ewin Walter (Richard), Donald Hastings Smith, William Harrison Smith, Mimi Frances Smith; great grandchildren, Rowan Walter, William W. Ewin, V (Billie); and sister, Margaret Ewin Martin (Bob), of Franklin.

A private prayer service was held for the family by Father Dave Wilson.

An inurnment will be held at a late date at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Adoration Hospice, 1210 Briarville Road, Building D, Madison TN 37115.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.