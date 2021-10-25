Iroquois Steeplechase Breaks Ground on Course Donated by Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers

Last week, the Iroquois Steeplechase broke ground on a new timber course donated by Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers owners, Mark McMillan and Mark George, in honor of Brown McMillan. The new timber course will feature new posts that are safer for horses and riders.

“This is a big deal for our family and the rest of the team at Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers to donate this timber course in honor of my father, Brown McMillan,” says Mark McMillan. “To leave this legacy for my father and improve the very event he cared so much for is such an honor for the Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers.”

The namesake of the timber course, Brown McMillan, was a long-time supporter of the Iroquois Steeplechase. McMillan once ran horses as well as attended the Iroquois Steeplechase for his entire life. Brown McMillan was a Paddock Judge and a Race Official and has passed down his love for the race meet to his family. His son and son-in-law, Mark McMillan and Mark George are Race Officials at the Iroquois Steeplechase each year.

“The Iroquois Steeplechase tracks are some of the best in the world,” says Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall. “We take great pride in our tracks and these new improvements to the timber course will only make our world-class meet better. We’re very grateful to the Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers and McMillan family who have been so instrumental in Nashville’s grand tradition.”

The Iroquois Steeplechase has been a pillar of the community since 1941. Held every second Saturday in May, Nashvillians gather at Percy Warner Park to watch world-class steeplechasing while raising money for local charities. More than $12 million has been donated to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since 1981.

About Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is an iconic sporting event that has been Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941. Normally, held on the second Saturday of each May at Percy Warner Park, the annual event attracts more than 25,000 spectators and is Music City’s celebration of time-honored traditions, Tennessee hospitality and Southern fashions. The event also supports several philanthropic causes and has donated more than $12 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since 1981. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.