OBITUARY: Norma Graciela Antillón

Norma Graciela Antillón, age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 22, 2024.

Norma was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala to Carlos and Carmen Antillón on January 2, 1935.

She was a graduate of Briarcliff College in Briarcliff Manor, New York and married Oscar Pineda on April 27, 1958 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Norma moved to the United States in 1986 and became a US citizen in 1996. She retired from Vanderbilt University after 25 years at the Center for Latin American Studies. Upon her retirement, a scholarship fund was set up in her name to be awarded to students completing their first year of the two-year M.A. program in Latin American studies. The award is for a student who exemplifies the traits they most admired about Norma – her character, concern for others and collegiality.

Norma enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved the Lord with all her heart, enjoyed being with people and always glowed when she was around children. She was a founding member of La Primera Iglesia Bautista in Nashville and served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, Evangelism Lead and mentor. She loved telling people stories about God and telling God stories about people. Her joy, love and positive attitude were very contagious. This is just one of the reasons why she was known by so many people and why people loved being around her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Olga and brother Carlos.

Norma is survived by her children Oscar (Karla), Sysy (Mickey) and Rick (Kim); her sister Edna and her grandchildren Oscar Gabriel (Gabriela), Jose Andrés (Nikté), Natalia (José), Kyle (Molly), Kyra (Adam), Ricky, Jordan (Kayla), Joshua (Courtney), Sam and Mike; her great-grandchildren Korabell, Kendall and Mateo and other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 AM.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, from 1:30 – 4:30 PM at Rick & Kim’s home in Franklin, TN.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or Primera Iglesia Bautista Nashville.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

