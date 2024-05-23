Join Nolensville High’s STEM Camp

Rising third through fifth graders, you’re invited to be part of an exciting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Camp at Nolensville High this summer.

On June 3-5 and July 17-19, NHS engineering teacher Elvia Klym will lead the campers as they explore the engineering design process while building prototypes to solve different challenges. A morning and afternoon camp will be available each week. The morning session will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day, and the afternoon session will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. each day.

The cost per session is $110. Space is limited, and reservations will be held according to the date the application is received. To register, complete the online form for your desired session: June morning, June afternoon, July morning or July afternoon.

Contact Klym with any questions.

Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Source: WCS

