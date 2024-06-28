OBITUARY: Nelson England

Nelson England, age 59 of Thompsons Station, TN, a devoted husband, loving father and caring “Pappy” passed away on June 23, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

Born on February 3, 1965, in Dickson, TN.

Nelson touched the lives of many with his kind and unwavering commitment to those around him. Nelson graduated from Dickson County High School and embarked on a remarkable career journey. He joined Piedmont, formerly Nashville Gas, where he worked tirelessly for 39 years. Over the years, he rose to the position of operations supervisor and became the most senior employee at the time of his passing. Nelson’s strong work ethic and leadership skills were admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Outside of work, Nelson’s passions were his family, cooking, and golf cart rides passing out popsicles.

One of Nelson’s defining qualities was his belief that taking care of the little things in life would lead to success in all aspects. This motto resonated with everyone who crossed his path. As a devout Christian with a servant’s heart, he selflessly cared for those around him and left a lasting impact on his community.

Outside of work, Nelson cherished his family above all else. In 1991, he married his beloved wife Raven Sanders England, and together they shared a love that transcended time. Their union brought forth their only child, Taryn, who found her own happiness with Andy Sullivan. Nelson adored his grandchildren, Huck and Honey, finding immense joy in their presence.

Despite facing illness in his final days, Nelson was surrounded by an outpouring of love from friends, coworkers, Canterbury neighbors and extended family members. His legacy will continue to live on through the memories he created with each person whose life he touched.

In memory of Nelson, the family invites friends and family for fellowship and popsicles on July 7, 2024, from 2-4:00 PM, at Nelson and Raven’s Home located at 2513 Westerham Way, Thompsons Station, TN 37179; come and go as you please. https://taylorsince1909.com

Nelson England will forever be remembered for his selflessness, kindness, and dedication to those he loved. May his legacy inspire us all to live with love and compassion towards one another.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the England family gofundme page.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email