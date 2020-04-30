Nancy June Sweeney Hood, age 81, of Franklin, TN passed away Monday April 27, 2020. June was a long- time resident of Williamson County and a Homemaker. She was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, and Nannie who loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and was always there for her family and friends at any time. June was a member of Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church and loved her church and church family. She will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by her parents, Seth and Nannie Mae Caldwell Sweeney, sister, Evelyn Stinson.

Survived by husband of 63 years, Charles Edward Hood, Sr., daughter, Shelia (David) Reed, son, Eddie (Terri) Hood, grandchildren, Casey Reed, Ryan Reed, Tiffany Hood, Chelsea Hood, and several nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday April 30, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Earl Davis officiating. Private family visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Active Pallbearers are Howard Hood III, David Hood, Casey and Ryan Reed, Steve and William Warf, Berry Anderson, David Reed. Memorials may be made to the Cowles Chapel UMC.