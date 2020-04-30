Dorothy Rose Rupley Barnes, age 83, long time resident of College Grove, TN passed away April 28, 2020 at her residence. Born in Danville, KY to the late John Fred Rupley and Margaret Fosdick Rupley.

Dorothy was a retired manager at Barnes Plumbing and a member of the Oak Valley Baptist Church. She loved Gardening and was a member of the Williamson County Garden Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years George William Barnes, son in law, Dean Duray Miller, two sisters and four brothers.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Vicki) Barnes, Bryant (Lisa) Barnes, daughter, Carey (Rob) Payne, grandchildren, David (Hannah) Barnes, Michael (Sara) Barnes, Lindsey (Jarratt) Gunnells, Nathan (Ashley) Miller, Jessica (Chrystian) Ramirez, Kristie Tucker, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Private Family Graveside Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday May 1, 2020 at the College Grove Cemetery. The Family will gather at the Cemetery on Friday at 1:30 PM Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. For those who wish, Flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home or memorials may be made to the Oak Valley Baptist Church, 1161 Lewisburg Pike Franklin,TN 37064 Due to the current health crisis there will be no public visitation.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the Barnes Family with arrangements,