Luke Combs and Miller Lite are joining forces this Friday, May 1 for a special livestream concert to support out-of-work bartenders nationwide.

Having previously planned on collaborating together during Luke’s “What You See Is What You Get” tour, the pair are instead coming together virtually for a good cause.

Fans can tune in to Luke’s social channels at 7 pm CT on Friday (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube) to watch the live show and enjoy a Miller Lite along with him (if you are 21+, of course). As part of the Miller Lite #VirtualTipJar campaign, fans are encouraged to show support by visiting virtual-tips.org.

“The bars and small clubs are where I got my start, so it hurts to see them and everyone else having to struggle the way they are,” said Luke Combs. “I’m excited to partner with Miller Lite to raise some money for them, sing a few songs, and spread the love for my favorite beer with my fans!”

To support the bartenders and waitstaff nationwide that are affected by the pandemic, Miller Lite recently launched the #VirtualTipJar campaign to support the United States Bartender’s Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. Last month, the brand made the first “tip” for $1 million dollars.

“Luke is a longtime Miller Lite fan and we’re so lucky to be able to partner with him,” said Justine Stauffer, Senior Marketing Manager for Miller Lite. “When the tour got postponed, it was an easy to decision to come together to give back to our fans and raise awareness for bartenders and waitstaff in need during this time.”

Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning musician from Asheville, NC, who stormed onto the music landscape as one Country’s brightest stars. His acclaimed new album, What You See Is What You Get, was released last fall via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at #1 on both the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

The record enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams and features 17 new songs including his current single, “Does To Me” featuring Eric Church, which is currently top 10 at country radio. Combs’ previous single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” spent three weeks at #1 at country radio, making it his seventh consecutive #1—a first on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Adding to his groundbreaking year, Combs is nominated in three categories at the 2020 ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the year. Moreover, Combs’ triple Platinum debut album, This One’s For You, has now spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—tying the record for longest reign atop the chart—and was the most-streamed country album of 2019.