Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in May 2020.

Date Show Category Status May 1 Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan) Added May 1 A Life Less Ordinary (1997) Added May 1 Aeon Flux (2005) Added May 1 Assassination Tango (2003) Added May 1 Batman Begins (2005) Added May 1 Billy the Kid (2013) Added May 1 Brick Mansions (2014) Added May 1 Crooked Hearts (1991) Added May 1 Demolition Man (1993) Added May 1 Escape from Alcatraz (1979) Added May 1 Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) Added May 1 Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) Added May 1 Gloria (2014) Added May 1 GoodFellas (1990) Added May 1 Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016) Added May 1 House of D (2005) Added May 1 Megamind (2010) Added May 1 Men With Brooms (2002) Added May 1 Molly (1999) Added May 1 Monster House (2006) Added May 1 Mutant Species (1995) Added May 1 Pathology (2008) Added May 1 Planet 51 (2009) Added May 1 Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977) Added May 1 Sands of Iwo Jima (1950) Added May 1 Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) Added May 1 Some Kind of Hero (1982) Added May 1 Soul Food (1997) Added May 1 Sprung (1997) Added May 1 Strategic Air Command (1955) Added May 1 Tamara (2006) Added May 1 Tank Girl (1995) Added May 1 The Conjuring (2013) Added May 1 The Dark Knight (2008) Added May 1 The Graduate (1967) Added May 1 The Green Mile (1999) Added May 1 The Patriot (2000) Added May 1 The Whistle Blower (1987) Added May 1 Treasure Hounds (2017) Added May 1 Universal Soldier (1992) Added May 1 Walking Tall (1973) Added May 8 Solar Opposites: Series Premiere Hulu Original Added May 8 Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere Hulu Original Added May 8 Spaceship Earth (2020) Added May 15 The Great: Series Premiere Hulu Original Added May 15 It's a Disaster (2012) Added May 19 Like Crazy (2011) Added May 19 Trial by Fire (2019) Added May 22 Rocketman (2019) Added May 22 Premature (2020) Added May 22 Top End Wedding (2019) Added May 22 Painter and the Thief (2020) Added May 25 The Tracker (2019) Added May 26 I Still Believe (2020) Added May 29 Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere Hulu Original Added May 29 Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020) Added May 31 50/50 (2011) Expiring May 31 Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007) Expiring May 31 Deck the Halls (2011) Expiring May 31 Eyes of an Angel (1994) Expiring May 31 Free Willy (1993) Expiring May 31 Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995) Expiring May 31 Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997) Expiring May 31 Furry Vengeance (2010) Expiring May 31 Gator (1976) Expiring May 31 Good Morning, Killer (2011) Expiring May 31 Good Will Hunting (1997) Expiring May 31 Hide (2011) Expiring May 31 Hornet's Nest (2012) Expiring May 31 Innocent (2011) Expiring May 31 Kinsey (2004) Expiring May 31 Leap Year (2010) Expiring May 31 Major League II (1994) Expiring May 31 Man on a Ledge (2012) Expiring May 31 Megamind (2010) Expiring May 31 Misery (1990) Expiring May 31 Natural Born Killers (1994) Expiring May 31 Night of the Living Dead (2006) Expiring May 31 Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012) Expiring May 31 Notes On a Scandal (2005) Expiring May 31 Richard the Lionheart (2013) Expiring May 31 Ricochet (2011) Expiring May 31 Righteous Kill (2009) Expiring May 31 Silent Tongue (1993) Expiring May 31 Silent Witness (2011) Expiring May 31 Spider-Man (2002) Expiring May 31 Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002) Expiring May 31 Swingers (1996) Expiring May 31 Tenderness (2009) Expiring May 31 The Book Of Eli (2010) Expiring May 31 The Cooler (2003) Expiring May 31 The Descent (2005) Expiring May 31 The Descent: Part 2 (2010) Expiring May 31 Up in the Air (2009) Expiring May 31 Waiting to Exhale (1995) Expiring May 31 Zombieland (2009) Expiring