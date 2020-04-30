Four More BGA Seniors Set to Sign National Letters of Intent

More than 20% of Battle Ground Academy’s graduating class have signed letters of intent to continue to play athletics in college with the addition of four new signees on April 30.

The additions include:

Mikah Charley – Track & Field – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Alex Pareigis – Softball – Gettysburg College

Will Rieck – Golf – Washington and Lee University

Hana Robertson – Beach Volleyball – Mercer University

With COVID-19 taking away the opportunity for in-person events, Battle Ground Academy is getting creative with four students participating in a virtual signing on April 30 on the Zoom platform.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of these student-athletes and look forward to following their successes in college and beyond,” said Fred Eaves, BGA’s athletic director.

“The class of 2020 will be memorable for the unique circumstances that impacted their final year at BGA but, for me, I’ll always remember that 17 of our great kids excelled in their chosen sports well enough to have the opportunity to continue at the next level. That’s special.”

Overall, BGA’s class of 2020 had seven football signees; three in softball; two each in golf and baseball; and one each in track, soccer and beach volleyball.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.