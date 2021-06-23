OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Sawyer Leeton

Nancy Ann Sawyer Leeton, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away June 21, 2021.

Nancy was born in Williamson County, TN and a long family generational lineage dating back to post Civil War era. Graduate of Franklin High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. Owner and licensed agent with The Leeton Group. She was the Charter President with Franklin Jaycettes; Worthy Matron with Franklin Chapter of the Eastern Star Order 449 and involved with Girl Scout for seventeen years. She was the sole owner of “The Yellow Sunbonnet” for fifteen years and a vendor at Christmas Village for thirty nine years. Nancy was named Business Woman of the Year with the Franklin Business and Professional Women.

Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Edgar Leeton. Survived by: son, Jamie (Susie) Ladd; grandchildren, Christopher Sean (Rachael) Ladd and Ian Ty (Lindsay McColl) Ladd; sister, Jane (Harry) Hickman and family; aunt, Jane King Sawyer; cousin, Betsy Jane “Jayce” Jones and family; stepdaughter, Amanda Brook Leeton; sisters in law and brothers in law, Lola & Terry Fitzpatrick, Andrew & Mary Leeton, Lori Lucas and Phil & Lori Ann Leeton and beloved dog, Bo.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Dale Pewitt, Andrew Leeton, Terry Fitzpatrick, Phil Leeton, Chad Gray, Danny O’Neil, Ed Steinhauser, Greg Hoover and George McClellan. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Franklin Hiram Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star Order 449 and Jerry Barker.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Chapter of the Eastern Star Order 449. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com