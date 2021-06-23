Spring Hill Mayor and Aldermen Choose New Administrator

SPRING HILL, TENN — The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen chose veteran municipal government executive Pamela Caskie as the city’s new administrator Monday evening by a unanimous vote during its regular open meeting.

Caskie, who has served as interim city administrator since February 1, will be Spring Hill’s fifth administrator since its inception, and the first woman to be chosen for the role.

Caskie has more than 20 years of city management and 15 years of economic development experience. Her latest role was as development director with the city of Sevierville, Tenn. from 2014 to 2019. She previously served as a municipal manager in Vermont, Pennsylvania and Nebraska, and was a regional government manager in Colorado.

After graduating from Tennessee Tech, Caskie earned a master’s degree in public administration from Bowling Green State University.

“Spring Hill is a wonderful city that has grown quickly,” Caskie said. “I am thrilled to be chosen to lead its excellent staff and serve its elected leaders and citizens.”

Caskie’s predecessor, who left the city’s senior non-elected leadership role in January, was Victor Lay.