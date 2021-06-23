Local Fire and Rescue Battled a Residential Structure Fire on Cox Road Tuesday

Yesterday, at 1808 hours, Arrington Fire & Rescue and Williamson Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Cox Road. Dispatchers were obtaining information from the callers who were advising of the sounds of explosions, heavy flames and smoke, and the sounds of a caller screaming for help who sounded like they might have been trapped inside their home.

First arriving units found one home with flames and heavy smoke showing through the roof from the rear and side of the home with all occupants out of the home.

1903 established command and 2801 established operations. Engine 19, Engine 18, Engine 17, Engine 28, Tanker 19, Tanker 18, Tanker 17, Tanker 15, Tanker 16, Rescue 19, Rescue 18, Tower 28, Brush 19, Brush 16, Utility 28, Medic 7, Box 94, 1404, 1141, 1142, 1144, 1145, and 1146 responded.

Due to lack of water supply, a relay pumping operation with tanker water shuttle was established with 2 drop tanks on the road being relay pumped by Tanker 19 to Engine 19 and Engine 18. Additional resources were brought in from Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department for tanker support and Eagleville Fire Rescue Department for manpower.

An interior attack was attempted to extinguish the fire however construction materials and 16 foot ceilings made the attack difficult. The home was initially constructed in the 1800s.

Crews operated on the scene until after midnight to get the fire extinguished. Several items were able to be saved from the home as crews worked to salvage items from the front of the home during operations.

Williamson County Fire Marshal Galoppi was able to investigate the fire and conduct witness interviews. His investigation is still ongoing.

There were no injuries reported during this incident and the homeowners are being assisted by the Red Cross. The first picture shows how involved the structure was as the first units arrived on the scene.