OBITUARY: Milton “Mitch” Lee Baker

Milton “Mitch” Lee Baker, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away August 26, 2020 at his home.

Milton was raised in Culleoka TN, a small town in Maury County by the late Dickson Slagel and Agnes Anderson Baker. He seemed to most as one of a kind, was a self made success, a business man and Entreprenuer all of his life. Mitch was educated early in the concepts of positive thinking and couldn’t understand complaining within himself or the actions of others. Mitch had a supreme character that was rarely surpassed. Always taking care of his responsibilities, never one to ask for help.

He loved his children, and was not quick to judge others. He began as a Marine, serving in Vietnam from 1969-70 and towards the end of his life was a breeder of award-winning racing Pigeons. A life lived to the fullest by all accounts. During his retirement years he had more than enough of everything he wanted and scores of friends who came to visit on a daily basis. He was a man who feared the lord, cared for his fellow man and enjoyed happiness on many different levels.

He will be sadly missed by his family and his many friends. He is survived by: son, Grant Baker; daughter, Mitchan Baker Kingsmill; grandchildren, Scarlet and Sean Luke Kingsmill.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted in the early fall season. Rest in peace, we all still love you Mitch- Semper Fidelis