School of Rock to Perform Virtual Concert Thursday

School of Rock Franklin presents a virtual concert today, Thursday, Sept. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. supporting Mercy Community Healthcare’s Franklin Classic, an annual tradition that is also going virtual in 2020.

School of Rock has been a constant presence at Mercy Community Healthcare’s Franklin Classic, the 5K, 10K, 15K and 1K Kids Fun Run that traditionally takes place on Labor Day in Downtown Franklin.

Kelly McCreight, owner of School of Rock Franklin and Nashville, said that 2020 will be the organization’s fifth year to perform for the Franklin Classic.

“Although the race is virtual this year, we still want to participate and show our support for Mercy and the Franklin Classic by doing a livestream concert,” McCreight said. “Even in this pandemic, live music is so important. So much good comes from creating music, and we want to allow the School of Rock students to showcase their talent and bring joy to those watching.”

To attend the online benefit concert, visit the event or the School of Rock Facebook page – facebook.com/SchoolOfRockFranklinTn – on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.

In the virtual Franklin Classic, participants are invited to run or walk the race on a course of their choosing anytime between Monday, Aug. 31, and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. After participants complete the race, they can submit their time and upload race photos to the registration site. Registration is currently open at FranklinClassic.org.

Proceeds from the Franklin Classic allow Mercy to provide primary care, psychiatry and counseling, chronic care management and social services for ALL patients, regardless of age or insurance status. As many community members suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for Mercy to be able to offer these critical services to anyone who walks through its doors.

Learn more about Mercy at MercyTN.org, and register for the Franklin Classic at FranklinClassic.org.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare was founded in 1999 as Mercy Children’s Clinic with a mission to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to ALL and support to their families. The nonprofit clinic added mental health and social services to its integrated care program in 2006, and expanded to a new facility in Franklin, Tenn., in 2009. Mercy was awarded a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services designating it as a Federally Qualified Health Center in June 2012.

As a result of this, Mercy began seeing adult patients, and Mercy Children’s Clinic transitioned to Mercy Community Healthcare. Mercy Community Healthcare seeks to reflect its mission of providing quality, experienced care to everyone – adults, children, insured and uninsured – throughout Middle Tennessee.

For more information about the mission of Mercy, visit MercyTN.org.